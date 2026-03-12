Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9025 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’169 0.2%  Bitcoin 54’254 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7814 0.1%  Öl 98.1 4.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Swiss Life-Aktie: Stabiles Wachstum ermöglicht höhere Ausschüttung
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
INTERROLL-Aktie: Erneuter Gewinnrückgang belastet die Bilanz
BMW-Aktie in Rot: Gewinn sackt ab - Ausblick bleibt zurückhaltend
MindMaze-Aktie: Zach Henderson wird neuer CEO
Suche...
12.03.2026 07:46:31

RWE FY25 Profit Rises, Sees Growth In FY26, FY27 Adj. Earnings; To Invest EUR 35 Bln By FY31

(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reportedThursday higher profit in fiscal 2025, while adjusted earnings were lower than last year. Looking ahead, the company projects higher adjusted earnings in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. The firm also lifted dividend.

In addition, the company announced that between 2026 and 2031, it plans to make a total of 35 billion euros in net investments to expand its portfolio. The company aims to increase its renewable, battery storage and flexible generation capacity by 25 gigawatts (GW) to around 65 GW.

RWE intends to expand its business in the US even more than before, investing 17 billion euros net - almost half of the planned investment volume of 35 billion euros. RWE's installed capacity in the US is set to increase to 22 GW by 2031 from 13 GW today.

In the year 2025, net income grew to 2.62 billion euros from last year's 1.86 billion euros. Distributable profit was 1.43 billion euros, compared to 929 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income reached 1.80 billion euros, lower than 2.32 billion euros last year. Adjusted net income per share was 2.48 euros, compared to 3.12 euros last year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to 5.09 billion euros from 5.68 billion euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the year grew to 73 million euros from 71 million euros last year.

Further, the company confirmed that a dividend of 1.20 euros per share for fiscal 2025 will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on April 30. This represents an increase of €0.10 per share.

For 2026, RWE intends to raise the dividend by 10 percent to 1.32 euros per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, RWE expects its operating earnings to improve, with positive impact from the commissioning of new wind and solar farms and battery storage facilities.

RWE expects adjusted net income to be between 1.55 billion euros and 2.05 billion euros, with adjusted earnings per share of 2.55 euros based on the midpoint of the guidance range.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be higher, within a range of 5.2 billion euros to 5.8 billion euros.

Further, for fiscal 2027, RWE expects earnings to rise again, with adjusted net income between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, earnings per share of 3.05 euros at the midpoint of the guidance, and adjusted EBITDA of 6.2 billion euros and 6.8 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.03.26 Wie lange wird der Konflikt dauern?
11.03.26 SMI mit verhaltener Erholung
11.03.26 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
11.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Re-Break knapp verpasst
10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’499.17 19.50 BMKSEU
Short 13’786.93 13.61 SRPB6U
Short 14’296.14 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.59 11.03.2026 17:30:50
Long 12’413.12 19.50 SYUBYU
Long 12’146.14 13.90 SZEBLU
Long 11’608.39 8.89 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger setzen Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag unter Druck
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Minus

Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.