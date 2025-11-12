|
12.11.2025 07:30:18
RWE AG 9-month Earnings Down; Confirms Earnings View For FY25, Ahead
(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Wednesday lower earnings in the first nine months of 2025 amid weak revenues, and confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook and earnings targets for 2030.
In the nine-month period, net income?attributable to RWE AG shareholders fell to 2.30 billion euros from last year's 5.28 billion euros. Earnings per share plunged to 3.15 euros from 7.10 euros a year ago.
Adjusted net income amounted to 1.29 billion euros, lower than last year's 1.64 billion euros. Adjusted net earnings per share were 1.76 euros, lower than 2.21 euros a year ago.
As expected, earnings for the first three quarters were lower than in the same period last year, primarily due to a normalisation of income in the Flexible Generation segment and the weaker trading business compared to the previous year.
Adjusted EBIT was 1.94 billion euros, down from 2.51 billion euros a year ago.
RWE posted adjusted EBITDA of 3.48 billion euros, compared to 3.98 billion euros last year.
External revenue dropped to 13.27 billion euros from last year's 15.95 billion euros.
Power generation, however, grew to 87,936 GWh from 83,013 Gwh a year ago.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, RWE continues to expect adjusted net income of 1.3 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 4.55 billion euros to 5.15 billion euros. This equates to earnings per share of 2.10 euros, based on the midpoint of the range.
Further, RWE still expects to achieve adjusted net earnings per share of around 3 euros for 2027 and around 4 euros for fiscal 2030.
The company further announced that the dividend for 2025 will be raised to 1.20 euros per share.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
