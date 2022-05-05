Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
06.05.2022 01:03:00

RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Opens New Store in Charleston, South Carolina

  • RVR Adds in 11th Store in the Carolinas
  • 97th Location Added to the RV Retailer Family of Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the grand opening of a new store in Charleston, South Carolina.  This new store marks the 97th store for RVR since its founding in June of 2018.

97th Location Added to the RV Retailer Family of Stores

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to open a new store in the fast-growing Charleston, South Carolina market.  This will be an outstanding store for us with an ideal location in the market right on I-26, a great team and excellent products.  This will be our 11th location in the Carolinas.  We built an impressive state of the art facility boasting a 24,000 square foot facility with 18 service bays and an indoor showroom."

 "South Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in terms of RV registrations growing 27% since 2019 from 6,100 to 7,900 registrations in 2021. The state has incredible demographics of retirees and emerging families that will make this location thrive for years to come.  This store will be under our East Region run by Don Strollo, East Region President," added Jon Ferrando.

"RV One Charleston is introducing an excellent mix of premium brands including Grand Design, Entegra, Forest River and East to West," said Don Strollo. "This location coupled with our stores in Myrtle Beach area have us ready to service customers in some of the most scenic RV park destinations in the eastern US."

RV One Superstores Charleston is located east of I-26 and Highway 78 in Ladson, South Carolina  The location is just minutes away from some of the most attractive lakes an parks in South Carolina in Francis Marion National Forest, Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie.  RV One and Sonny's Camp-N-Travel have been serving the local South Carolina market since 1973.   

To learn more about RV One Superstores Charleston and RV Retailer, please visit: https://rvonecharleston.rvone.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 97 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Media Contact
Caroline Andrew, Senior Partner
(646) 373-2899

RVRetailer@FINNPartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-opens-new-store-in-charleston-south-carolina-301541392.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

