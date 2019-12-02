Ruth Zarnosky's newly released "God, Have I Hit Bottom Yet?" shares a personal journey through abandonment, abuse, and loneliness

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God, Have I Hit Bottom Yet?": a heart-rending tale of a girl as she seeks for the truth with the guiding light of her faith in God. "God, Have I Hit Bottom Yet?" is the creation of published author Ruth Zarnosky, a writer born into a very poor family in Herkimer, New York. She has two amazing sons, Mark and Tim, and two beautiful grandchildren, Courtney and Tim II. She has overcome tragedy throughout her life which made her faith grow much stronger.

Zarnosky shares, "Throughout this powerful book, readers will see the devastating struggles of a young girl given up for adoption at four years of age.

"Her life struggles included not only being separated from her siblings at such a young age but also the torture and sexual abuse she endured in foster homes. She later went on to be adopted, only to struggle once again with a family that did not really want or love her.

"Many times, she asked God, 'Have I hit bottom yet, Lord?'—just wanting to get it over with once and for all.

"At the age of forty-two, she took a trip back in time to find out why no one wanted her or loved her.

"Not only is this book soul-seeking, heartrending, and shocking beyond belief as she struggled to find the truth, but it would never have been written without the help of the author's Christian faith, which showed her the way back home.

"Throughout all her struggles, she never once gave up on God. You see, he was her guide, and he never gave up on her."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Zarnosky's new book brings to the readers a poignant and emotional walk in the life of a girl whose journey was never easy. This book holds a reflection of the unending faith in God.

