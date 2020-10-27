SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’533 -0.6%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0725 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’910 0.4%  Dollar 0.9065 -0.2%  Öl 41.2 1.8% 

Russian application of Sputnik V vaccine for WHO vaccine prequalification among the first applications submitted

MOSCOW, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), has submitted applications to the World Health Organization (WHO) for accelerated registration (Emergency Use Listing, EUL) and prequalification of the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V, which is based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. The Russian Federation has become one of the first countries to apply to WHO for prequalification of its vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (PRNewsfoto/Russian Direct Investment Fund)

The Prequalification of Medicines Programme is a United Nations programme managed by WHO. It is the only global medicines quality assurance programme. The WHO prequalification of medicines assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines. A medicinal product is included in the list of prequalified medicinal products subject to compliance with established requirements and standards of WHO.

In the face of the ongoing pandemic, accelerated vaccine registration under the EUL procedure will make the Russian vaccine available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures and will support global efforts to prevent the coronavirus infection. Successful prequalification will enable Sputnik V to be included in the list of medicines used by international procurement agencies and countries to guide bulk purchasing of medicines.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commented:

"The Russian Federation was the first in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, which was created on a safe, effective and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. We have submitted an application for Emergency Use Listing and prequalification of the vaccine by the World Health Organization, which will allow Sputnik V to be included in the list of medical products that meet leading quality, safety and efficacy standards. We express our gratitude to WHO for its active cooperation and look forward to the successful completion of the prequalification process at all major stages."

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB1.9 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140939/Russian_Direct_Investment_Fund_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russian-application-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-for-who-vaccine-prequalification-among-the-first-applications-submitted-301160919.html

SOURCE Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

