(RTTNews) - Russia has reportedly fined U.S. tech giant Google two undecillion roubles, i.e. two followed by 36 zeroes, for restricting Russian state media channels on YouTube.

In dollar terms the fine amounts to $20 decillion — or around $20 billion trillion trillion. The fine is significantly more money than the combined total global net wealth of $477 trillion, according to Boston Consulting Group, and the worldwide gross domestic product last year of about $105 trillion, according to the World Bank.

Google's parent company Alphabet is valued at about $2 trillion. The fine is about 10 billion trillion times the company's value.

Russian state media TASS reported that a Russian court had earlier ordered Google to restore the YouTube channels, several of which have been blocked since 2022, or else face mounting charges, with penalties doubling every week.

According to Tass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted he "cannot even pronounce this number" but urged "Google management to pay attention."