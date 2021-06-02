SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0967 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’908 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’913 3.2%  Dollar 0.8978 0.1%  Öl 71.2 0.8% 
02.06.2021 23:12:00

Russell Reynolds Associates Joins Hands with the WHO Foundation for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Efforts

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to improve the way the world is led, Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, announced today it has joined a prestigious list of global and national organizations participating in the Go Give One Coalition Challenge, a COVID-19 fundraising campaign created by the WHO Foundation to help raise money for Gavi COVAX AMC, which funds COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries.

Russell Reynolds Associates (PRNewsfoto/Russell Reynolds Associates)

As part of a coalition of companies, RRA is implementing an internal campaign to encourage its consultants and employees, as well as customers and partners worldwide, to each donate at least $5 for one COVID-19 vaccine dose.  The coalition has committed to raising $5 million which will pay for 1 million doses of the vaccine.  This effort supports Go Give One in its goal of getting 50 million people to take part in the campaign.

"Many of us have been blessed to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing us to resume our pre-pandemic lives and safely spend time with those we love, but so many around the world are not as lucky," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "By working with Go Give One and the Gavi Alliance, we can help provide vaccines to those in our world who have not had the opportunity to protect themselves from this terrible disease."

The campaign will consist of:

  • A series of internal communications to all employees and consultants across 46 countries
  • Social media content across all RRA owned platforms
  • RRA homepage spotlight on Go Give One
  • Email outreach to RRA client database

"As leaders in business and our communities, it is imperative that we take action to help those in need. The pandemic is not over for everyone, but hopefully with this effort we can bring safety and peace of mind to hundreds of thousands of people around the world," added Murphy.

To take part in the Go Give One Coalition Challenge with RRA:

  • Donate directly through the Go Give One Coalition Challenge website
  • Launch your own Go Give One fundraising challenge
  • Spread the word about the Go Give One Donation Challenge with your personal networks

About the Go Give One campaign
This is a white label campaign that can be used by anyone who wants to help fund global vaccine equity. It was created by the WHO Foundation, in partnership with global and national partners. Reid Strategies is managing the campaign at www.gogiveone.org.  

The campaign's vision reflects the personal, human desire to be free again from a virus that has affected individuals in deeply personal ways; and responds to people's compassion to help one another, to do something to end the pandemic. Go Give One offers a global solution to a problem we all share, a virus that knows no boundaries, and a virus that we can only be free from, when all of us are protected.

About Russell Reynolds Associates
Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact
Diana Pastrana
Russell Reynolds Associates
212-824-1825
Diana.Pastrana@russellreynolds.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russell-reynolds-associates-joins-hands-with-the-who-foundation-for-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-efforts-301304570.html

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:50 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
08:16 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit