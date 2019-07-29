Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Ty Wiggins

SYDNEY, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Dr. Ty Wiggins has joined the firm as a Consultant in the Leadership & Succession Practice. Based in Sydney, Dr. Wiggins leads the global executive transition and development initiatives.

"We are tremendously excited to have Ty join the firm," said Anthony Abbatiello, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Leadership & Succession Practice. "Ty's experience helping to accelerate the success of C-suite executive transitions will enable our CEO and Board clients to enhance the performance of senior leaders and grow their businesses in this competitive environment."

"Ty brings many years of experience in helping clients optimize their leadership. With his extensive experience advising clients on successful executive onboarding, Ty is a uniquely qualified consultant and excellent addition to the firm," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region.

Dr. Wiggins joined Russell Reynolds Associates after more than eight years at Converge Consulting, an executive development-focused firm he founded and led. During this time, he worked with regional and international clients across sectors to drive and develop leaders, in particular during transitions into C-suite roles. Previously, Ty was a Sessional Lecturer within the Master of Business Coaching program at the University of Wollongong. He began his career as a professional basketball coach before moving into consulting with Michael Page Finance, then working for nearly 10 years in the financial services industry.

Dr. Wiggins holds a BS in social sciences from the University of South Wales, and a Master of Business Coaching, MBA, with honors, and a PhD from Sydney Business School at the University of Wollongong. He is also a Sessional Lecturer for the Sydney Business School Master of Business and MBA programs.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

