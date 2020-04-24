+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020

Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Nicholas Anderson

HONG KONG, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Nicholas Anderson has joined the firm as a senior member of the firm's global leadership advisory and succession planning team. Based in Hong Kong, Anderson advises clients on their most complex leadership development and assessment efforts.

 

Anthony Abbatiello, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Leadership & Succession Practice, says: "With almost two decades of experience in C-suite team assessment, Nicholas will be an excellent addition to the firm to support clients across Asia Pacific on their talent and performance management program."

"We are thrilled to have Nicholas join the firm," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "Nicholas brings with him extensive experience in senior leadership assessment. He will be a great asset to the team as we continue to bring assessment and development expertise to our clients, helping our clients to enhance the performance of senior leaders."

Nicholas joined Russell Reynolds Associates after nearly four years with Switch Consulting Ltd., which he founded in 2016. During his time there, he specialized in one-to-one executive coaching and assessment, accelerating team performance, leadership development, psychological wellness coaching and business development. Prior to this, Nicholas spent eleven years in global banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. In those roles, he was responsible for leadership and organizational development, learning, talent and performance management, employee engagement and D&I initiatives across APAC. Nicholas began his career with business psychology and recruiting firms.

Nicholas received his BSc in psychology and sociology from the University of Bath, his MSc in organizational psychology from Alliance Manchester Business School, his MA in coaching and mentoring practice from Oxford Brookes University and his Master of Counseling from Monash University. He is currently a PhD candidate at Oxford Brookes University for coaching.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

