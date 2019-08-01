Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Kheng-liang Ng

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Kheng-Liang Ng has joined the firm as a Consultant in the firm's Technology Sector, based in Singapore. Ng is a trusted client advisor with more than 15 years of experience in technology and talent.

"Kheng-Liang has extensive experience working with both regional and multinational organizations," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific region. "Kheng-Liang's deep industry knowledge is a tremendous asset to provide insights and advice to our clients on talent recruitment, assessment and development."

Ng joined Russell Reynolds Associates from Temasek International, where he was part of the Organization & People team. During his tenure with the investment firm, he was responsible for the talent acquisition function globally, with oversight of various business groups. Ng was also involved in board reviews and the facilitation of the appointment of board directors to Temasek's portfolio companies. Previously, he was with a boutique leadership advisory firm and also spent more than six years with another leading international executive search firm. Ng began his career with Singapore's Defence Science & Technology Agency.

Ng holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the National University of Singapore and an MBA from INSEAD. He has also been an active volunteer for various youth mentorship organizations. Ng is bilingual in English and Mandarin.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190724/2533095-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170619/1878938-1LOGO

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates