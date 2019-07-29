Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Jules Orpin

SYDNEY, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Jules Orpin has joined the firm as a senior member of the firm's Global Financial Services Practice. Based in Sydney, Orpin is a trusted client advisor with more than 20 years of experience in the executive search industry, partnering with leading financial services clients, both regionally and internationally.

"We are incredibly excited for Jules to further strengthen our capabilities for our financial services clients," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "His extensive experience working with clients around the world gives him deep insight into their challenges, enabling him to strategically advise clients on the talent strategy their leadership needs to transform and grow their business in this competitive environment."

Orpin joined Russell Reynolds Associates from a leading international search firm, where he was a Partner and Head of Financial Services for Australia. In this role, he was responsible for building the Financial Services Practice in Australia and successfully completed senior assignments for domestic and international clients across the global banking, insurance, asset management and risk arenas. Previously, Jules was a Partner at CT Partners, where he grew the Investment Banking and Markets Practice. He began his career in audits at PwC before moving into consulting and executive search.

Orpin holds a BA, with honors, from Exeter University in the UK.

