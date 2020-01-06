06.01.2020 15:55:00

Russel Metals 2019 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2019 year end and fourth quarter will be issued by press release on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Marion E. Britton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ETto review the results.

The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1- 888-390-0541  U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. You will be required to enter pass code 655362# in order to access the call.

If you would like to unsubscribfrom receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

If  you  have  any  additional  questions,  please  contact  our  Investor  Relations  Department  at info@russelmetals.com or 905-816-5178.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russel-metals-2019-year-end-and-fourth-quarter-results-conference-call-300981659.html

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

