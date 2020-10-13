Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 01:16:00

Rush University Medical Center Receives Magnet Nursing Designation For Fifth Time

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive time, Rush University Medical Center has received Magnet designation, the highest national recognition given for nursing excellence. The designation recognizes Rush's nursing staff for overall excellence and for providing the very best care to patients.

The Medical Center is the only hospital in Illinois providing care to both adults and children to have achieved Magnet status five times and was the first hospital for adults and children in the state to achieve Magnet status. The ANCC previously granted the Medical Center Magnet recognition in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2016.

"Organizations that achieve Magnet recognition are part of an esteemed group that demonstrates superior nursing practices and outcomes," according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), an independently governed organization within the American Nurses Association that designates Magnet status. "Magnet organizations are recognized for superior nursing processes and quality patient care, which lead to the highest levels of safety, quality and patient satisfaction."

The ANCC notified the Medical Center of its status this morning following an extensive process that included submission of an in-depth electronic application providing qualitative and quantitative evidence about patient care and outcomes, followed by a three-day virtual site visit from an ANCC Magnet appraisal team in August.

The other hospitals in Rush University System for Health also have achieved Magnet status. Rush Copley Medical Centerreceived Magnet designation in January, and Rush Oak Park Hospitalreceived Magnet status in 2016.

Prior to today, only 540 (8.8%) of the nation's more than 6,100 hospitals had current Magnet status, based on data from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Hospital Association. Fewer than 20 hospitals in the country have received five Magnet designations.

A badge of quality

Patients rightfully can regard Magnet status as a hospital's badge of quality care. Independent studies have suggested that patients in Magnet hospitals have shorter lengths of stay, higher rates of satisfaction, increased time spent with nurses and lower mortality rates, and that Magnet hospitals have increased nurse retention rates.

"Nurses are the frontline care providers at any hospital, and their level of clinical skill and attention to patients can have a major effect on patient outcomes. The excellence of our nurses is a major reason Rush University Medical Center is ranked the top academic medical center in the country for quality of care, and why we are in the top 20 hospitals nationwide chosen for U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals Honor Roll," says Angelique L. Richard, PhD, RN, CENP, chief nursing officer for Rush University Medical Center and Rush University System for Health and the Medical Center's senior vice president of hospital operations.

In their own words: What Magnet means to nurses

The concept of a "Magnet" hospital for nursing services was initially developed in the 1980s. It refers to institutions that attract and retain highly skilled nurses and foster an environment that promotes quality patient care.

Nurses at Rush discuss the significance of working for a Magnet hospital in a series of YouTube videos and offer the following observations:

  • "We have taken the time to recognize the value in quality nursing care," says psychiatric nurse Nora Kennelly, MS, RN, LLM.
  • "Magnet…starts with us as a nursing body having a voice, being able to say what we think is most important," says interventional cardiology nurse Orlando Maldonado, BSN, RN, RCIS.
  • "What we do is proactive. When we have an idea or a problem, we are able to take it to the next level," says medical intensive care unit nurse Jenica Mauban, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, CCRN.
  • "Working for a Magnet institution really allows for the nurses to say what they need," says emergency department nurse Breanne Rimkus, MSN, RN, CNL.

"We really have a long tradition of excellence in nursing throughout the Rush system," said Melissa Browning, DNP, APRN, CCNS, LSSGB, director of Rush's Magnet program. "Our multiple Magnet designations show it, and it translates into the high level of care our patients need."

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-university-medical-center-receives-magnet-nursing-designation-for-fifth-time-301150633.html

SOURCE Rush University Medical Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB