Ruleau Brothers Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Eggs, Soy, And Anchovies In "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate"

STEPHENSON, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruleau Brothers Inc. of Stephenson, MI, is recalling its 8 ounce containers of "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate" because they may contain undeclared allergens of Egg, Soy, and Anchovies. People who have allergies to Eggs, Soy, and Anchovies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate" were sold to a distributor in Illinois, and to retailers and at a local market in Michigan.

The product comes in a 8 ounce, plastic container marked with lot #s 19126, 19105, 29029, & 19093 on the side and with an expiration dates of, 8/2/19, 8/9/19, 8/16/19, & 8/23/19 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an FDA inspection conducted under contract by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development that the product's labeling did not fully list all ingredients and sub-ingredients contained in the product.  Some of these missing ingredients and sub-ingredients contained the allergens of Anchovy, Egg, and Soy.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday-Friday 9am to 3pm central time

CONTACT:
Skyler Ruleau
(906)-753-4767
ruleaubros@yahoo.com

Nachrichten

