SMI 10'762 1.1%  SPI 14'093 1.0%  Dow 32'245 1.2%  DAX 15'190 1.7%  Euro 0.9966 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'192 1.8%  Gold 1'967 -0.6%  Bitcoin 25'885 0.4%  Dollar 0.9250 -0.4%  Öl 74.2 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
On-Aktie zieht vorbörslich zweistellig an: On knackt 2022 erstmals Milliardenmarke beim Umsatz
Credit Suisse & Co. im Fokus: Shortseller nehmen europäische Banken ins Visier
Verschollene Bitcoins: So viele Coins des Krypto-Urgesteins stecken wohl für immer in der Blockchain fest
PIMCO und Invesco mit Verlusten durch Credit-Suisse-Bonds
HELLA-Aktie stärker: HELLA-Aktionäre dürfen sich über höhere Ausschüttung freuen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

21.03.2023 12:13:11

Rule 8.3 - Mirriad Advertising Plc

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Mirriad Advertising plc
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		20th March 2023
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:22,303,2727.99%  
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		22,303,2727.99%  

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit


Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Sale

Sale

Sale



Purchase

Purchase

470,191

5,789

15,000



470,191

15,000

2.25P

2.2775P

2.425P



2.26P

2.6505P

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


N/A

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


N/A

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:21st March 2023

Contact name:Phil Beardwell FCSI
Telephone number:020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:22 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.03.2023
09:19 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:17 Schweizer Bankenfusion sorgt für etwas Entspannung
07:09 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Trendwechsel geglückt, aber …
20.03.23 Sind das die besten ETFs im Jahr 2023?
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
16.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale SA
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'198.83 18.71 RGSSMU
Short 11'415.53 13.62 BQSSMU
Short 11'822.43 8.93 H0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'764.26 21.03.2023 12:12:36
Long 10'331.80 19.93 5SSMIU
Long 10'097.14 13.97 CUSSMU
Long 9'640.56 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
Stimmung hellt sich nach CS-Übernahme auf: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI kämpft sich letztlich über die Nulllinie -- DAX beendet Handelstag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Tiefer erwartet- Verunsicherung hält nach CS-Rettung an
Varta-Aktie rauscht ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta mit Kapitalerhöhung und Restrukturierung
UBS-Aktie mit Gewinnen: S&P und Moody's senken Ausblick für den neuen Bankenriesen auf negativ
Credit-Suisse Aktie: Deal zwischen CS und UBS könnte noch am Samstagabend abgeschlossen werden - Zwei unterschiedliche Bankenschwergewichte
Aktien Asien/Pazifik: Weitere Verluste nach Credit-Suisse-Übernahme
CS- und UBS-Aktien in Grün: Finanzexperte kritisiert Kommunikationsstrategie - Rettungsschirm für CS-Personal gefordert - Bankiersvereinigung stützt Notrettung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.