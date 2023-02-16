SMI 11'262 -0.1%  SPI 14'515 0.0%  Dow 34'128 0.1%  DAX 15'573 0.4%  Euro 0.9871 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'304 0.6%  Gold 1'837 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 1.0%  Dollar 0.9227 -0.1%  Öl 85.5 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität: So investieren Sie in die Megatrends der Autobranche
Airbus-Aktie deutlich fester: Airbus übertrifft Prognosen - Engpässe bremsen Produktion aus
Krypto-Anleger in Kauflaune: Bitcoin steigt auf den höchsten Wert seit August
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
Roche-Aktie und Novartis-Aktie uneinheitlich: Berufungsgericht in Frankreich hebt Bussgelder gegen Roche und Novartis auf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

16.02.2023 12:11:36

Rule 8.3 - Emis Group Plc

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Emis Group Plc
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

15th February 2023
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,142,7461.81%  
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		1,142,7461.81%  

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit


Ordinary Shares

Sale

801

1854.4P

NB: The net change of 1,144 shares since our last disclosure on 14th February 2023, is due to a transfer out of a discretionary holding.

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


N/A

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


N/A

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:16th February 2023

Contact name:Phil Beardwell FCSI
Telephone number:020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:31 UBS KeyInvest: Gesundheit - Neue Strukturen, neue Arzneien / Flugverkehr - Mehr Passagiere
10:00 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Schweizer Aktien
09:11 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
08:50 SMI zurück in der Spur
14.02.23 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf adidas AG
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
14.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'725.70 19.79 DYSSMU
Short 11'956.03 13.92 YSSM7U
Short 12'399.29 8.99 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'261.77 16.02.2023 12:11:32
Long 10'827.62 19.45 MVSSMU
Long 10'593.06 13.92 A4SSMU
Long 10'125.64 8.85 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Wall Street zum Börsenschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Glencore-Aktie gibt nach: 2022 deutliches Gewinnwachstum für Glencore
Meier Tobler-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Steigerungen bei Umsatz, Gewinn und Dividende
Ausblick: Shopify A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
US-Inflationszahlen stehen an: Das droht dem Goldpreis
Airbnb übertrifft die Erwartungen: Airbnb-Aktie springt hoch
Herausforderndes Börsenumfeld: Diese Aktien empfehlen Wall Street-Experten jetzt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.