Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'339 -0.3%  SPI 14'957 -0.3%  Dow 35'283 -0.7%  DAX 16'395 -0.1%  Euro 0.9559 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'444 -0.1%  Gold 1'954 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'418 0.2%  Dollar 0.8703 0.1%  Öl 83.9 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405ams24924656Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528ABB1222171
Top News
Piper Sandler-Analysten empfehlen diese zwei Dividendenaktien zur Absicherung
Porsche-Aktie steigt: Porsche AG greift bei IT-Berater MHP zu
IAG-Aktie in Grün: British-Airways-Mutter IAG an Nachfrage nach teuren Sitzen
adidas-Aktie verliert: adidas im August mit zweiter Verkaufsaktion für Yeezy-Restbestand
Richemont-Aktie leichter: Richemont übernimmt Mehrheit an italienischen Luxusschuhmarke
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
28.07.2023 12:08:04

Rule 8.3 - Ediston Property Investment Company plc

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Ediston Property Investment Company plc
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:Ediston Property Investment Company plc
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		27th July 2023
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary Shares of 1p
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:14,275,1396.75%  
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		14,275,1396.75%  

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit


Ordinary Shares of 1p

Ordinary Shares of 1p



Sale

Purchase

9,900

9,900

63.2P

64.2388P

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:28th July 2023

Contact name:Phil Beardwell FCSI
Telephone number:020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

What is Listed Private Equity? Which companies get listed and where do Listed Private Equity companies invest in?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 SMI stürmt nach oben
09:25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials nach Zahlen stark
06:35 What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch nach Zinsentscheid
27.07.23 Julius Bär: 19.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
27.07.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Fed liefert wie erwartet – EZB im Blick
27.07.23 Apple blickt in die Zukunft
25.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Swiss Life, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'810.11 19.22 C0SSMU
Short 12'030.83 13.83 BVSSMU
Short 12'471.52 9.00 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'336.74 28.07.2023 12:11:37
Long 10'872.60 19.55 XVSSMU
Long 10'633.10 13.91 XBSSMU
Long 10'185.82 9.00 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gesucht: Nestlé legt dank Preiserhöhungen deutlich zu
Roche-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Roche leidet weiter unter wegbrechenden Corona-Einnahmen
Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI und DAX ziehen zum Handelsschluss deutlich an -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim wegen Verkauf mit weniger Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Wachstum intakt
BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink: Rolle des Bitcoins ist die Digitalisierung von Gold - ETF-Antrag von der SEC angenommen
Darum gerät der Euro zu Dollar und Franken unter Druck
ams Osram-Aktie zweistellig höher: ams Osram nimmt tiefgreifenden Restrukturierung vor
Fed erhöht Leitzins um 25 Basispunkte - keine Guidance mehr
Ausblick: Oatly AB legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Meta-Aktie weit im Plus: Facebook-Mutter Meta Platforms übertrifft die Erwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit