Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'534 0.8%  SPI 15'214 0.9%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'275 0.7%  Euro 0.9746 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'402 0.8%  Gold 1'965 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'277 0.0%  Dollar 0.9029 -0.3%  Öl 76.2 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Grosses Plätzerücken: Diese US-Investments befanden sich im ersten Quartal 2023 im Zurich Insurance-Depot
Credit-Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - CDDC muss sich wohl erneut mit CS befassen
Addex-Aktie fällt: Addex-ADS erfüllen Mindestanforderung der Nasdaq derzeit nicht
Wisekey-Aktie tiefer: Wisekey plant "Reverse Stock Split" im Verhältnis 50:1
Allianz-Chefökonom Ludovic Subran warnt vor "finanziellem Unfall" an den Börsen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204On113454047Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swatch1225515Logitech2575132Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Sonova1254978
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

19.05.2023 11:07:54

Rule 8.3 -Ediston Property Investment Company plc

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Ediston Property Investment Company plc
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:Ediston Property Investment Company plc
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		18th May 2023
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary Shares of 1p
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:14,603,6506.91%  
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		14,603,6506.91%  

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit


Ordinary Shares of 1p



Sale



3975

61.8041P

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:19th May 2023

Contact name:Phil Beardwell FCSI
Telephone number:020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:47 SMI hat Nachholpotenzial
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.05.2023
06:32 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Ausbruch nach oben?
18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'978.80 19.55 NMSSMU
Short 12'242.89 13.38 0LSSMU
Short 12'693.41 8.76 XSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11'535.91 19.05.2023 11:08:33
Long 11'048.05 19.39 YISSMU
Long 10'773.33 13.15 XRSSMU
Long 10'338.71 8.80 ANSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Vormittag mit Abschlägen
SMI im Feiertag -- Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch und schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
VW-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Kernmarke von Volkswagen erhält Effizienzprogramm
Credit-Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - CDDC muss sich wohl erneut mit CS befassen
Netflix Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Netflix ein
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
Rekordstrafe für Meta im EU-Datenschutzstreit möglich - Meta-Aktie mit Plus
1. Quartal 2023: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust veräussert erneut Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit