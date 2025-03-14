THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE"), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS

14 March 2025

Molten Ventures plc (“Molten Ventures”)



Rule 19.6(c) confirmation in respect of post-offer intention statements made in relation to Forward Partners plc (“Forward Partners”)

Molten Ventures announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Forward Partners, which was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and which became effective on 14 March 2024, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that it has complied with its respective post-offer intention statements made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(viii) and 24.2 of the Code, as detailed in its announcement of 27 November 2023 and scheme document published on 21 December 2023.

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali Public relations Elly Williamson Jane Glover +44 (0)7970 246 725/ +44 (0)771 324 6126 molten@sodali.com

