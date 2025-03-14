|
14.03.2025 08:00:27
Rule 19.6(c) confirmation
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE"), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS
14 March 2025
Molten Ventures plc (“Molten Ventures”)
Rule 19.6(c) confirmation in respect of post-offer intention statements made in relation to Forward Partners plc (“Forward Partners”)
Molten Ventures announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Forward Partners, which was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and which became effective on 14 March 2024, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that it has complied with its respective post-offer intention statements made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(viii) and 24.2 of the Code, as detailed in its announcement of 27 November 2023 and scheme document published on 21 December 2023.
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|378938
|EQS News ID:
|2100216
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
08:00
|Rule 19.6(c) confirmation (EQS Group)
|
13.03.25
|Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme (EQS Group)
|
12.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
10.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
07.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
06.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
05.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)