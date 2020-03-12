+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
Rüker Inc. Achieves Top Honors for 2019

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rüker Inc., a privately owned sales and marketing firm based in Edmonton, Alberta, was recently honored with a national sales award for exceptional work on behalf of a major telecommunications client during 2019.

The company was presented with the Campaign Cup, a trophy representing top sales and quality metrics among all participating offices. The annual distinction follows Rüker Inc.'s first-ever quarterly Campaign Cup award in Q4 2018.

"I'm very proud of what we've been able to accomplish by staying true to our mission and continuing to aim high," said CEO Matthew Matheson. "It's gratifying that we continue to deliver exceptional results on behalf of the client."

Rüker Inc. is fully invested in developing tomorrow's leaders, as evidenced by its robust management training program. The company's sales training methods focus on cultivating lasting relationships based on integrity and personal communication, which has resulted in long-lasting relationships with some of Canada's most reputable brands. By embracing the principles of growth, opportunity, and work ethic, Rüker Inc. continues to serve the needs of its existing client base while forging new relationships in a variety of industries.

About Rüker Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Rüker Inc. is a direct marketing and sales firm that offers consulting services to large corporations while providing ongoing management training to prepare a new generation of leaders for success. For more information, call 780-244-3399 or go to Ruker.ca.

Contact:

Matthew Matheson


780-244-3399

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruker-inc-achieves-top-honors-for-2019-301021804.html

SOURCE Rüker Inc.

