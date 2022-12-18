SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9888 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'792 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'644 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9319 0.0%  Öl 79.3 -2.7% 
Ruby Princess Departs on Inaugural Voyage from Galveston, Marking Princess' First Cruise from Texas in Six Years

Carnival
10.69 CHF 18.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

113,561-ton Ship to Offer 5- to 16-Day Cruises, Carrying Upwards of 50,000 Passengers from Galveston During its Winter/Spring 2022-23 Season   

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Princess departed Galveston this afternoon on a 11-day sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises' first cruise from Texas in six years.

Ruby Princess Departs on Inaugural Voyage from Galveston, Marking Princess’ First Cruise from Texas in Six Years

Today's departure is the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess' winter schedule which includes five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco.  It is estimated that Ruby Princess will carry upwards of 50,000 passengers from Galveston during its winter/spring 2022-23 schedule, with many guests opting for a pre- or post-cruise land stay to explore the historic seaside city.

To mark the Princess' return to Galveston, Princess President John Padgett hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees prior to departure.

"Galveston is an important port for Princess Cruises, and provides an exciting and easy-to-reach option for millions of people living in the southwestern U.S. to enjoy the ultimate in classic cruise vacations marked by our Princess MedallionClass service," said Padgett.  "We appreciate the support of the Port of Galveston and the greater Galveston community for helping make this day possible."

Rees added, "Cruising from Galveston has never been better. Adding the first-class Ruby Princess to our sailing schedule, with its enticing itineraries, offers our cruise customers yet another spectacular sailing experience. These itineraries are a nice addition to our current ports of call. As the fourth most popular homeport in the U.S., we're excited to welcome this beautiful ship to Galveston."

The 113,561-ton Ruby Princess offers guests a wide range of onboard amenities including nearly 900 balcony cabins, as well as a luxurious spa, a delicious array of dining options, dazzling entertainment, four pools and acres of teak-planked decks for sunning and relaxing.

The 3,080-passenger ship has 19 passenger decks and guests are served by 1,100 crew members.

About Princess Cruises
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).      

Ruby Princess Departs on Inaugural Voyage from Galveston, Marking Princess’ First Cruise from Texas in Six Years

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruby-princess-departs-on-inaugural-voyage-from-galveston-marking-princess-first-cruise-from-texas-in-six-years-301705786.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

