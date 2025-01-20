Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rubis SCA Aktie [Valor: 37544234 / ISIN: FR0013269123]
20.01.2025 17:47:13

RUBIS: Share buyback programme

Rubis SCA
22.92 CHF 0.06%
Paris, 20 January 2025, 5:45pm

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2024 pursuant to its 22nd resolution and within the terms of the description published in chapter 6 (section 6.2.5) of the 2023 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section "Investors - Regulated information - Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report”, Rubis Management Board has decided to launch a share buyback programme.

Shares acquired under this programme will be retained before being transferred to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.

The Company has designated an independent investment services provider to execute this share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as their implementing regulations.

The buyback period is starting on 21 January 2025 and ending on 11 February 2025 at the latest, for a maximum number of 400,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €50 (excluding fees and commissions) per share, i.e., a maximum amount of €20,000,000 (excluding fees and commissions).

