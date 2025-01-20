|
20.01.2025 17:47:13
RUBIS: Share buyback programme
Paris, 20 January 2025, 5:45pm
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2024 pursuant to its 22nd resolution and within the terms of the description published in chapter 6 (section 6.2.5) of the 2023 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section "Investors - Regulated information - Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report”, Rubis Management Board has decided to launch a share buyback programme.
Shares acquired under this programme will be retained before being transferred to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.
The Company has designated an independent investment services provider to execute this share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as their implementing regulations.
The buyback period is starting on 21 January 2025 and ending on 11 February 2025 at the latest, for a maximum number of 400,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €50 (excluding fees and commissions) per share, i.e., a maximum amount of €20,000,000 (excluding fees and commissions).
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Rubis SCA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rubis SCA
KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX steigt vorübergehend über 21'000-Punkte-Marke und schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zum Wochenstart höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich stärker und kletterte sogar auf ein Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Montag teils deutlich im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}