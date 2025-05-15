Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’227 0.8%  SPI 16’770 0.7%  Dow 42’323 0.7%  DAX 23’696 0.7%  Euro 0.9360 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’412 0.2%  Gold 3’241 2.0%  Bitcoin 86’421 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8365 -0.6%  Öl 64.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Top News
Teslas Autopilot - Musk verspricht Verbesserungen im grossen Stil
Bullishes Signal: Massiver Bitcoin-Anstieg in 2025 durch "Bitcoin Aging Chart"?
JPMorgan prognostiziert Gold bei 4'000 US-Dollar: Darum steigt der Preis
Foot Locker-Aktie schiesst nach Übernahmegerüchten kräftig hoch
UnitedHealth-Aktie knickt ein: Angeblich strafrechtliche Ermittlungen wegen Medicare-Betrugsfällen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.05.2025 23:15:00

RUBIS: Rubis announces the departure of Nils Christian Bergene

Rubis SCA
28.41 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, 15 May 2025, 11:15pm

Nils Christian Bergene has announced today his decision to step down from his roles as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis. Acknowledging his resignation, the members of the Supervisory Board have met and have decided to appoint Marc-Olivier Laurent as new Chairman effective immediately.

All members of the Supervisory Board of Rubis, along with the Management Board, wish to thank Nils Christian Bergene for his active contribution to the Board's work and for his leadership as Chairman.

Media RelationsContact
RUBIS – Communication DepartmentRUBIS – Legal Department
Email : presse@rubis.frTel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Rubis SCA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten