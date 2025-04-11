Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.04.2025 20:36:50

RUBIS: Rubis announces crossing of shareholding statutory threshold

Rubis SCA
23.06 CHF 6.91%
Paris, 11 April 2025, 8:30pm

Rubis announces that it received a statutory threshold notification informing the Company that, on 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. has crossed the 6% statutory threshold of Rubis’ ordinary shares and voting rights1. As of 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. holds 6.01% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of Rubis.

(1)  On the basis of the number of ordinary shares and voting of Rubis published on 7 April 2025.

Press Contact Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Communication Department RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

presse@rubis.fr 		Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44

investors@rubis.fr

Attachment


