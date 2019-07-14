14.07.2019 23:10:00

Rubik's Brand Ltd. Presents the WCA World Championship Event

Germany'sPhilipp Weyer – Rubik's Cube World Champion 2019

LONDON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubik's Brand Ltd. (www.rubiks.com) presents the World Cube Association (WCA) World Championship Event from July 11-14, 2019. Global competitors from over 52 countries gathered in Australia to challenge each other and earn the title of fastest Cube solver.

Rubik's Brand is excited to announce the world champion Philipp Weyer from Germany, winning with an impressive time averaging at only 6.74 seconds. Second place was awarded to Sean Patrick Vilanueva from the Philippines with the time of 6.78 seconds, and Germany'sSebastian Weyer placed third with 6.81 seconds.

The iconic 3x3x3 Cube challenged competitors with speed and precision, and after multiple intense rounds, Philipp Weyer came out on top. Twins Philipp and Sebastian Weyer from Germany have both successfully held records for their solving and accuracy skills over the past few years.

Entertainment and excitement exploded beyond the competition itself with Rubik's Cube artist Giovanni Contardi creating Rubik's Cube murals on-site, and surrounding the event locally in Melbourne. The attendees also celebrated the creator of the Rubik's Cube, Ernő Rubik's birthday at the event on July 13 with a giant Rubik's Cube cake.

About Rubik's:

Created by Professor Ernő Rubik, as a tool to teach his architectural students, Rubik's Cube has evolved into the world's most successful toy, a puzzle perceived globally as an art form and the ultimate symbol of intelligence and problem solving. Today the Rubik's Cube has become a global consumer brand, merchandising and licensing company that is now heading to expand into vast new areas. The Rubik's Cube has become one of the most instantly recognized symbols of fun, aptitude and creative endeavor due to its iconic, colorful multidimensional design that continues to appeal to people of all ages and cultures.

Media Contact: Stephanie Crowley | +1-416-551-0822 x 337 | scrowley@chizcomm.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.07.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.07.19
OPEC in der Sackgasse – Ölmarkt droht 2020 erneutes Überangebot
12.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
12.07.19
SMI bleibt auf Konsolidierungskurs
12.07.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung auf dem Prüfstand / Kühne & Nagel – Käuferseite bereitet Ausbruch vor
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daimler-Aktie gibt ab: Neue Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht
US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Darum stockt China seine Goldbestände weiter auf
Grün-Rot-Rot kommt im BamS-Sonntagstrend auf eine Mehrheit
KW 28: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Portfoliomanager Mark Mobius: "Ich liebe Gold"
Facebooks Libra unter Beschuss: Sollte der Facebook Coin von der Zentralbank kontrolliert werden?
Deshalb steigt der Eurokurs wieder - auch zum Franken höher
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Lufthansa-Chef warnt vor Kollaps des Flughafens Zürich als Hub

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der SMI rutschte weiter ins Minus ab. Der DAX befand sich in einem impulsarmen Handel auf Richtungssuche. Nach seinem Rekordstand am Vortag legte der Dow Jones erneut zu. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB