21.06.2019 13:00:00

Rubica Earns Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification

SEATTLE, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rubica, the first consumer cybersecurity product to have emerged from the tools and techniques used by global security agencies and nation heads-of-state, has attained the prestigious ISO 27001 certification. Through an independent, rigorous audit of the company's systems as set forth by the International Organization for Standardization, Rubica is publicly demonstrating their superior level of security measures. ISO 27001 is the world's most widely recognized and respected standard for ensuring the protection of sensitive data through an information security management system.

"Being in the security business, we are very serious about how we handle and protect our customer's privacy," says Rubica CEO and Cofounder, Frances Dewing. "The ISO 27001 certification process was incredibly meticulous. This achievement validates for our customers and partners that our internal security controls ensure confidentiality, integrity, and appropriate availability of our customers' sensitive data. By being committed to providing best-in-class security tools, we lead by example and practice what we preach."

As of 2017, only 40,000 companies globally had achieved compliance with the ISO 27001 standard.
Rubica was measured against these core compliance requirements: context of the organization, leadership, planning, support, operations, performance evaluation, continuous improvement, control objectives, and more than 100 different controls.

President Roderick Jones adds: "Rubica decided to do this voluntarily. Since it is such an arduous process, ISO 27001 certifications are typically pursued by industry giants like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. Surprisingly, very few cybersecurity companies have them."

About Rubica: our mission is to provide enterprise-grade cybersecurity to individuals so threats can be found before damage or loss occurs. Guided by the core principle of protecting your digital presence, our US-based, on-call experts are available for consult. Our elite cyber-force comes from the Navy, Department of Defense and Scotland Yard as well as former hackers. And because Rubica never sells customer data, we're the best thing to have watching over your digital rights.

 

SOURCE Rubica

