|
26.10.2022 01:00:00
Ruan's Van Alstine Elected 78th Chairman of the American Trucking Associations
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Board of Directors elected Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Des Moines, Iowa, as the Federation's 78th chairman.
"I am humbled and truly honored to be here and to serve as your chairman of this great organization," Van Alstine said. "It is an absolute privilege to represent the millions of Americans who move our country as part of the transportation and logistics industry."
Van Alstine succeeds Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines, Birmingham, Alabama, as ATA chairman.
"Dan is perfectly suited to be ATA's next chairman. He listens, asks questions and then takes action – that's leadership," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "His ability to get the best out of people by challenging and inspiring them is why he makes a difference and we are fortunate to have him as our chairman."
"I want to wish my friend and colleague Dan good luck as he starts this journey, which promises to be a truly special one," said Sumerford. "I also want to thank my fellow ATA members and the ATA staff for their support this past year, I could not have asked for a better year as chairman."
The Board also elected Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts, as ATA first vice chairman and, Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRC Worldwide Inc., Overland Park, Kansas, as ATA second vice chairman. In addition, the Board named Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, Hickory, North Carolina, and Wes Davis, CFO of Big M Transportation, Blue Mountain, Mississippi, as ATA vice chairmen. In addition, the Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of CRST International Holdings LLC, as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground, as treasurer.
American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruans-van-alstine-elected-78th-chairman-of-the-american-trucking-associations-301659060.html
SOURCE American Trucking Associations
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Im Rahmen des FuW Forum: Wachstum für KMU hat Matthias Müller (Head of Markets & Sales der BX Swiss) Einblick in den Ablauf und die Organisation eines Börsengangs gewährt.
Weshalb gehen Firmen an die Börse? Was braucht es für einen erfolgreichen Börsengang? Wie viel Zeit, Kosten und personelle Ressourcen muss man einplanen? Und was gilt es zu beachten? – Alle diese Fragen beantworte Matthias Müller.
AUSBLICK: In einer der nächsten Folgen auf BX Swiss TV veröffentlichen wir die anschliessende Diskussionsrunde mit Fabio Andreotti und Dani Stüssi von der RealUnit Schweiz AG sowie Terence Kast von Procimmo SA über das Thema: «Keine Angst vor dem Börsengang».
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNimmt die Fed den Fuss vom Gas? Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fuhr am Dienstag Gewinne ein. Der DAX kehrte im Verlauf ebenfalls zurück in die Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost standen zum Handelsschluss unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}