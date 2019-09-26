26.09.2019 14:20:00

RTG Consulting Group Takes A Step Further To Pursue Betterment With RTG Speaker Series

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RTG Consulting Group, a leading luxury business consultancy group, has taken a step further to pursue betterment.

This summer, RTG Consulting Group engaged renowned public speaking coach, Bill Hoogterp, Founder & CEO of Own the Room, as their first international keynote speaker for the RTG Speaker Series.

Described as, "one of the best public speaking coaches in the world today," by Joichi Ito, Director of the MIT Media Lab, Bill's work and methodology is also praised by Facebook CEO, Sheryl Sandberg and LinkedIn Co-Founder, Reid Hoffman.

At the RTG Speaker Series, Bill shared his unique system for teaching people to become great speakers and how this system evolved to become Own the Room. "I was not a good speaker when I was young," said Bill, "but I decided I wanted to become good. Today, me and my team of great coaches help many people and our mission is to train the whole world." Watch the full event on RTG Consulting Group's YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/ZyPqpjcaLHI).

"It is our simple hope that by finding and bringing together some of the world's most interesting people - and having them share their stories about what it means to 'Pursue Betterment', having them share their stories about what it means to improve themselves, and more importantly, having them share their passion for helping other people improve - that maybe we could just simply inspire at least one of you to take a first step," says Angelito Perez Tan, Co-Founder & CEO of RTG Consulting Group.

RTG Consulting Group will continue this series with other inspiring people from around the world. Stay tuned with www.rtgconsulting.com/rtg-speaker-series/.

About RTG Consulting Group

RTG Consulting Group is a leading luxury business consultancy. Headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Beijing and Singapore. RTG Consulting Group comprises over 75 international consultants, across four independent divisions:

  • RTG Intuition - Business intelligence
  • RTG Capital - Investment advisory
  • RTG Solutions - Business strategy
  • RTG Inspire - Marketing communications

For more information, please visit www.rtgconsulting.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190926/2592901-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190926/2592901-1-b
Video - https://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/201909/rtg/video.mp4

SOURCE RTG Consulting Group

