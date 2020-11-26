RSM Canada recognized among Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, today is delighted to announce it has been recognized among Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures for 2020.

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures is founded by Waterstone Human Capital, a leading cultural talent management firm. Now in its 16th year, this national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage. Organizations that demonstrate a commitment to culture and set examples of how great cultures can ultimately drive growth and performance are recognized as national winners in the categories of growth, mid-market, enterprise, and the broader public sector. RSM Canada has been chosen among firms in the mid-market category.

"RSM Canada's culture is shaped by the diverse attributes of our staff and partners, and the shifting needs of our client's in today's ever-changing business environment," said Harry Blum, national managing partner at RSM Canada. "We live our core values every day, exemplified by a powerful framework of key behaviours – caring, curious, collaborative, courageous and critical thinking – that underpin our first-choice advisor culture. We build rich and enduring relationships based on deep understanding of our clients, their strategies, challenges and aspirations. When clients are fundamentally understood, they are empowered to move forward with confidence. It's that firmly rooted culture that inspires our work and also gives us competitive advantage."

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," said Marty Parker, president and chief executive officer of Waterstone Human Capital and chair of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures Awards. "This year's winning organizations have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate culture and to leveraging their culture as a competitive advantage. They all align to three key themes: they are focused on building a high-performance culture, committed to employee career development and growth, and focused on creating a workplace culture that supports physical and psychological safety for their team members."

"We are incredibly proud of our team and what we have accomplished, particularly in light of the unprecedented professional and personal challenges the year has brought," said Rhonda Klosler, chief operating officer and Toronto market leader at RSM Canada. "Now more than ever, our choices and actions, what we say and do, must reflect our purpose and values. We know first-hand the important role culture has within successful businesses and this award is testament to our team's commitment to living our values."

About Waterstone Human Capital:

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

