R's KOSO Launches New Japanese Prebiotic Drink for Gut Health

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R's KOSO, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of R's KOSO, a century-old traditional Japanese prebiotic drink. R's KOSO is a vegan-friendly superfood produced from a variety of 100+ vegetables, fruits, seaweeds, mushrooms, and plants that have undergone a 1-year fermentation process. This unique blend of ingredients provides balanced nutrition by combining probiotics and prebiotics, which have been shown to improve gut health while boosting immunity. The official launch date for R's KOSO will be on 2020.05.18.

"Koso is defined as an enzyme or fermented in Japanese. Koso drink is a traditional enzyme drink created from vegetables, fruits, and plants. The main advantage of the Koso Cleanse is its richness in prebiotics and probiotics. This product can help you see results with your digestive health and microbiome health. It's better than Juice Cleanse," says Ryu Okada, founder of R's KOSO. "In 2018 I moved to NY and, I suffered from frequent diarrhea, sleep deficiency, and low energy, but the Japanese Koso Juice Cleanse helped me fully recover. It was a great way to reset my digestive system and restore microbiome health. I'm excited to introduce this time-honored Japanese secret to every person in America."

R's KOSO, Inc. believes its unique formula will be the best health drink for the health cleanse community. They are confident you will notice results with your digestive health and gut health. 

The R's KOSO line is now available in their online store with an MSRP of $99 per 474 ml/16oz bottles. Each bottle is enough for a 3 Day Cleanse. They are also proud to announce a new trial pack is now available, which retails at $19 per 30ml/1oz three bottles. 

About R's KOSO, Inc. 

R's KOSO, Inc. was founded in 2019 by Ryu Okada. R's KOSO remains loyal to its Japanese fermentation roots and looks forward to providing exceptional products for their future generations. It is their purpose to help people to maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle. For more information, please visit rskoso.com

