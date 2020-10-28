RS Components stocks industry-first TDK CeraCharge(TM) rechargeable solid-state battery for intrinsically safe IoT devices

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is now stocking CeraCharge™, the industry's first rechargeable solid-state SMD battery from TDK. Small, easy to assemble, and intrinsically safe, CeraCharge combines the capacity of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with the safety and affordability of ceramic multilayer technology. It is a great fit for a variety of IoT devices, from smart meters through to programmable logic controllers (PLCs), Bluetooth beacons (BLE), real-time clocks (RTE), and wearables.

Unlike most battery technologies, CeraCharge is based on a multilayer technology that resembles the structure of Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCCs). Its solid ceramic electrolyte eliminates the risk of fire, explosion or leakage that comes with conventional liquid electrolytes.

One of the smallest in its category, CeraCharge comes in a compact EIA 1812 case size that integrates easily into a variety of IoT devices. A highly flexible solution, it can undergo reflow soldering and be connected in series or in parallel, adapting easily to multiple design requirements. It can withstand operating temperatures between -20 to +80 degree Celsius meaning it can be deployed safely, across a wide range of applications.

CeraCharge is durable and long lasting, offering reliable power supply over more than 1,000 recharging cycles. Its 100 microampere Hours nominal capacity is approximately 1,000 times that of a conventional capacitor, but in the same case size.

Other product specifications include a small overall footprint (4.4 x 3.0 x 1.1 mm), nominal voltage of 1.5V, operating voltage of up to 1.6 V op , and nominal discharge current of 20 microamps.

TDK's CeraCharge rechargeable solid-state battery is now available from RS in Japan.

SOURCE RS Components