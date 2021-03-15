SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
15.03.2021 03:04:00

RS Components signs franchise deal with Infineon, speeding customer access to broad semiconductor portfolio

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) in China, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, announced it has signed a global franchise agreement with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a world leader in semiconductor products and technologies.

Design engineers and purchasing professionals across industry, who are looking to source parts from RS' vast electronics offering online, are now able to quickly access Infineon's extensive product portfolio, which features innovations in power, automotive, security ICs, wireless and MCUs.

The agreement brings further benefits for RS customers via its DesignSpark online engineering platform and community of more than one million members, by highlighting the latest products and technologies from Infineon, and providing a unique resource for shared technical and industry knowledge to support faster commercial availability of new engineering designs.

"With the expansion of our direct e-Tailer network we are very confident of broadening our customer base as a result of the complementary customer access of RS," said Susanne Horn, VP Distribution & EMS Management Europe & Global e-Tailer at Infineon. "Furthermore, the offered DesignSpark platform, where engineering and designers can connect and collaborate on ideas and new projects, is a great opportunity and added value service for a faster time to market for our customers."

"As a world leader in semiconductors, Infineon has a key role to play in developing products and technologies that link the real and the digital world, enabling smart mobility, efficient energy management and the secure capture and transfer of data," said Andy Keenan, VP Global Product and Supply Management at RS. "We are aligned in our goals to shape a better future for our planet through technology, and this agreement will strengthen our ability to support engineers across the globe in their quest for sustainable designs."

To find out more about the Infineon products available from RS, visit: https://rsonline.cn/web/b/infineon/

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

For more information on RS, please visit the website at https://rsonline.cn/web/.

SOURCE RS Components

