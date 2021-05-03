RS Components expands its industrial control line card to equip customers with the latest IIoT technologies

TOKYO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has expanded its industrial control portfolio with a range of IIoT-enabled technologies from SICK. As a result of the ongoing strategic partnership between the two companies, RS will now support SICK's M12 and M18 inductive proximity sensors, IO-Link sensors, and light curtains.

A significant introduction for RS is SICK's M12 and M18 inductive proximity sensors for non-contact detection of metallic objects. Available in cylindrical or rectangular formats, or encapsulated in flat housing, these sensors are characterised by a long service life and extreme ruggedness. Typical applications include food and beverage, robotics, machine tools, packaging and materials handling.

Available in a variety of detection ranges, SICK's IO-Link photoelectric sensors reliably detect objects of assorted colours and textures , as well as transparent items. The IO-Link communication protocol can be parametrised and monitored via field bus to enable full process control. It also allows machine builders to implement preventative maintenance and service measures, and changeover times for product or format adjustments can be reduced significantly.

The new SLG range of non-safety, through-beam light curtains features a small, slim, and sleek design. Using only 8 mm for the optics, they fit discreetly inside machines, frames and doors to detect objects as they move through an area. Typical applications include overhang detection on conveyor belts, access control and part ejection detection. With a one-touch setup and effective alignment aid, the SLG light curtains are easy to install.

SICK's range of IIoT-enabled technologies is shipping now from RS in Japan.

SOURCE RS Components