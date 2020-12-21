SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

21.12.2020 01:32:00

RS Components announces availability of Phoenix Contact 'COMPLETE line' range for control cabinet applications

KANAGAWA, Japan, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, today announced the significant expansion in Japan of its 'COMPLETE line' portfolio of products and essential accessories for control cabinet applications from Phoenix Contact, one of the world's leading makers of industrial automation technologies.

This expansion of more than 2500 new devices means that RS is the first high-service distributor to offer the full 'COMPLETE line'. This means customers will gain full access to a unique portfolio that will help to reduce handling costs and minimise planning and installation times for control cabinet construction and maintenance.

The 'COMPLETE line' system comprises an entire suite of coordinated hardware and software products that help panel builders to optimise their work processes in control cabinet development. The system brings together all of the manufacturer's control panel products and essential accessories in one range, making it significantly easier to purchase, install and operate existing and new control cabinet solutions.

Phoenix Contact COMPLETE line

Due to the range's standardised design, haptics and functionality, along with standardised marking, bridging and testing accessories, the system also results in simple and intuitive handling of all the hardware, saving engineers significant installation, start-up and maintenance time. More than 3000 devices in the 'COMPLETE line' range use the same push-in connection technology, helping to reduce connection time by up to 70%. In addition, the manufacturer's planning and marking 'PROJECT' software has an intuitive user interface that makes it easy in the planning, automatic checking and ordering of terminal strips.

Aimed at switching, connection and disconnection, as well as measuring, controlling and automation applications, the extensive portfolio comprises thousands of devices including DIN rails and terminals, PLCs and HMIs and heavy-duty connectors. Highlights include the latest PTFIX distribution blocks with push-in connection, machine safety devices including the latest release PSR series of safety relays and I/O and PLC expansion modules, which is part of the PLCnext ecosystem from Phoenix Contact.

Comprising more than 9000 products, RS is increasing its Phoenix Contact portfolio in all the key areas of building control cabinets. All of the devices in the 'COMPLETE line' portfolio are shipping now from RS in Japan and across Asia Pacific.

SOURCE RS Components

