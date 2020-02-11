RRD Sends Letter of Response to Chatham Asset Management

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD” or the "Company”) today announced that RRD has sent a letter to Chatham Asset Management, LLC in response to Chatham’s February 10, 2020 letter to RRD’s Board of Directors.

Following is a full text of the letter that was sent on February 10, 2020:

February 10, 2020

Chatham Asset Management

Attention: Anthony Melchiorre, Managing Member

Dear Mr. Melchiorre:

We are in receipt of your letter dated February 10. We are writing to indicate our willingness to continue to engage in productive communications between Chatham and RRD and to emphasize that our Stockholder Rights Plan does not inhibit your dialogue with RRD.

RRD, its management and the Directors welcome open communications with all of its stockholders, including Chatham. We have met or communicated with representatives of Chatham on at least five occasions over the last couple of years: June 7, 2017; September 11, 2017; June 5, 2018; April 11, 2019; and June 24, 2019. During these communications, we have engaged in open dialogue with you. The adoption of the Plan does not preclude you or other investors from engaging in uninhibited discussions with management, but since adoption of the Plan in August, the Company has not heard from Chatham.

Like Chatham, we are interested in "engaging constructively.” The existence of the Plan does not restrict your ability to communicate with the Board or management, whether you report your ownership on a Schedule 13G or 13D. Further, any conversations between you and management do not provide the Company an arbitrary right to trigger the Plan. You have read the Plan incorrectly.

In any event, we welcome productive conversation with Chatham and look forward to setting up time to talk. If you have any questions, please contact Dan Knotts or Terry Peterson.

Sincerely, Sincerely, /s/ /s/ Jack Pope Daniel Knotts Chairman of the Board President, CEO cc. Terry Peterson, EVP, CFO

