RRD Reimagines the Traditional Package to Reach Today's Consumer

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, has teamed up with Greetabl, a provider of patented gift boxes, and Sweeter Cards, maker of chocolate bar greeting cards, to capitalize on the growing desire for meaningful, personalized experiences that go beyond the traditional greeting card. Both companies turned to RRD to bring their ideas to life through creative production solutions.

As our world has become more digitized and automated, consumers are seeking more personal and unique experiences — in fact, one in five consumers are willing to pay a 20 percent premium for personalized products or services. Greetabl and Sweeter Cards were both born out of the need for creatively-curated, personalized gifts and greetings.

"We started Greetabl in 2015 as a way to make the messages people send to each other with cards and gifts even more meaningful,” said Joe Fischer, founder and CEO at Greetabl. "We turned to RRD in October of that year to help make our design concept a scalable reality. RRD’s deep expertise in the area of print on demand, packaging, shipping and outstanding customer service has been pivotal to our success.”

Each Greetabl gift is highly customizable, and as such, each order is handled individually through a fully integrated and automated workflow. Greetabl’s strategic alliance with RRD enables their nimble team to focus on the front-end development and growth, while RRD is responsible for the back-end on demand production, kit pack and fulfillment of each Greetabl gift. Greetabl was so impressed with RRD’s ability to execute the company’s vision that Fischer referred Stacy Stahl, founder of Sweeter Cards, to RRD when she launched her business in 2018 to address the need for sending something more than a text or card without a large price tag.

"I have always loved sharing empowering pick-me-ups with friends, family and colleagues but I felt like I could never find the perfect small but meaningful gift until I started pairing a card with my favorite chocolate bar,” said Stahl. "The combination was always well received, so I launched Sweeter Cards so consumers could buy both in a single gift, introducing a higher-valued product into the greeting card aisle. RRD was able to create a design that was ready for industrial-level production from the start, which allowed us to be on shelves in just a matter of months.”

To date, RRD has produced hundreds of thousands of Sweeter Cards and has helped Greetabl scale from several hundred units produced and shipped in their first month to tens of thousands per month today. RRD’s nationwide network will allow Sweeter Cards and Greetabl to scale as their business needs continue to grow in line with the market demand.

"The greeting card industry is completely transforming,” said Brad Ross, President, RRD Packaging. "Through our work with Greetabl and Sweeter Cards, we are helping bring the need for meaningful interactions to the modern age by empowering more personalized and physical connections.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at?www.rrd.com.

About Greetabl

Greetabl is a gifting company built around bringing people closer together. Greetabl believes that life’s best moments don’t happen online, and celebrating relationships shouldn’t either. Launched in October 2015 by Joe Fischer and Zoë Scharf, the fast-growing St. Louis based company uses its patented greeting card that doubles as a gift box to send beautiful, personalized gifts and greetings in an easy, fast, and fun way from www.greetabl.com.

About Sweeter Cards

Sweeter Cards is the new chocolate bar and greeting card all-in-one, launched in December 2018. Created by Stacy Stahl, who was also the founder of HowHeAsked.com (acquired by The Knot in 2016), Sweeter Cards is Stahl’s second business rooted in love and sentiments. A huge cheerleader for her friends and family, Stahl has always taken the time to celebrate others – she was even on The Ellen Show after doing so for the friendliest cashier at her local Walgreen's. In her constant search for meaningful ways to be thoughtful, Stacy found it repeatedly difficult to find things that were more than a card, but less than an overly expensive (and oftentimes wasteful) gift. By combining chocolate and cheeky greeting cards, Sweeter Cards accomplishes just that and is a first-of-its-kind gift product in an $8 billion greeting card industry.

The chocolate is handmade in St. Louis, using Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients like soft vanilla caramel, fresh whipping cream, butter and Madagascar vanilla, all topped with Mediterranean sea salt. Each batch is hand stirred in copper kettles and made with love to ensure every single Sweeter Card is full of deliciousness that will win the card-giving game. You can find Sweeter Cards in hundreds of specialty stores across the US or online at SweeterCards.com.

