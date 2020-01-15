|
15.01.2020 22:15:00
RRD Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD” or the "Company”) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 3 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.
For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005588/en/
Analysen zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issuedmehr Analysen
