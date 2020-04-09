RRD Appoints Lisa Pruett to President of North America Packaging Solutions

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today announced the appointment of Lisa Pruett to President of RRD Packaging Solutions.

Pruett steps into the position following the retirement of Brad Ross, who was instrumental in developing the packaging business into a key growth offering for the company. As President of RRD Packaging Solutions, Pruett will be responsible for managing 12 teams across North America, while continuing to transform and grow this key business for RRD.

"Lisa Pruett has deep expertise in packaging, specifically in markets that are current focal points for RRD’s growth strategy,” said John Pecaric, President, RRD Business Services. "Our company continues to grow and evolve, and we’re excited to welcome veteran leaders, like Lisa, who bring unique knowledge and skill sets to further fuel our goals of providing truly innovative packaging services.”

Prior to joining RRD, Pruett was Chief Executive Officer at Downlite, a U.S. based down-feather processor and manufacturer of down-feather and synthetic bedding. She has also held leadership positions at Paperworks Industries, Inc., The C.W. Zumbiel Co., and Smurfit-Stone Container Corp/Altivity Packaging LLC, where she gained extensive knowledge of the paperboard packaging markets. Pruett holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from the U.S. Military Academy, a Masters of Business Administration from Georgia State University, and a Masters of Science in finance from the University of Michigan - Dearborn. She served in the U.S. Army and is a Desert Storm veteran.

