27.08.2020 15:00:00

RPM Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a world leader in specialty coatings, sealants and building materials today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the company’s safe, ethical and sustainable business practices, which result in value creation for RPM’s key stakeholders.

The report discusses RPM’s approach to addressing a broad range of ESG matters, including its code of conduct, governance practices, talent development and associate benefits, commitment to diversity and inclusion, health and safety culture, philanthropic and community involvement, and sustainable products and processes. It can be accessed at www.rpminc.com/about-rpm/esg.

"Our inaugural ESG Report provides concrete examples and data-driven metrics that demonstrate our track record of taking care of our associates, customers and communities, which is how we create stockholder value and leave a legacy we can all celebrate,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.

In developing the ESG Report, RPM conducted a robust materiality assessment, informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and other common sustainability frameworks. The company identified material topics by considering the significance of the organization’s economic, environmental and social impacts; and its substantive influence on the assessments and decisions of stakeholders. The report focuses on the topics that matter most to the business and its stakeholders.

About RPM
RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

