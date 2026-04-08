RPM International Aktie 967628 / US7496851038
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
08.04.2026 12:51:36
RPM International Inc. Q3 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) revealed a profit for third quarter of $51.36 million
The company's earnings totaled $51.36 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $52.03 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, RPM International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $1.60 billion from $1.47 billion last year.
RPM International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $51.36 Mln. vs. $52.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.60 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu RPM International Inc.
|
07.04.26
|Ausblick: RPM International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: RPM International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
07.01.26
|Ausblick: RPM International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.12.25