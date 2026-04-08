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RPM International Aktie 967628 / US7496851038

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08.04.2026 12:51:36

RPM International Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

RPM International
83.28 CHF 9.41%
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(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) revealed a profit for third quarter of $51.36 million

The company's earnings totaled $51.36 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $52.03 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPM International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $1.60 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

RPM International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.36 Mln. vs. $52.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.60 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.