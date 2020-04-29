+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 01:46:00

RPC, Inc. Announces Executive Management Salary Reduction

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved a reduction in the base salary for its named Executive Officers.  The salary reduction of 25 percent will be implemented as of May 1, 2020.

"The economy and the state of our industry are presenting challenges for everyone, and we must remain financially responsible and proactive," stated Richard A. Hubbell, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to review all business goals, objectives and processes in order to find ways to continue to best serve our customers.  We appreciate the continued hard work of our employees, the partnerships with our vendors and the support of our shareholders."

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-executive-management-salary-reduction-301048908.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.69
7.26 %
UBS Group 10.14
7.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 314.80
5.71 %
ABB 18.29
5.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
4.43 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Nestle 104.10
-0.10 %
Alcon 52.34
-0.34 %
Sika 161.55
-0.49 %
Novartis 86.75
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
28.04.20
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
28.04.20
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Worldline-Aktie verliert: Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB