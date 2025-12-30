Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’351 0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’331 -4.5%  Bitcoin 68’878 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7891 0.0%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Amrize143013422
Top News
Krypto-Ausblick trüb: Warum Standard Chartered das Bitcoin-Ziel halbiert hat
Tesla-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2026: Warum die Deutsche Bank weiter optimistisch ist
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese Aktien sieht BlackRock als klare Gewinner der KI-Offensive
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Royalty Pharma Aktie 55041695 / GB00BMVP7Y09

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 03:15:34

Royalty Pharma Acquires Remaining Evrysdi Royalties From PTC Therapeutics

Royalty Pharma
30.72 CHF -0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced that it has acquired the final portion of PTC Therapeutics' remaining royalty interest in Roche's Evrysdi. The transaction includes an upfront payment of $240 million and up to $60 million in sales-based milestone payments.

Following the completion of this deal, Royalty Pharma will own 100% of the tiered royalty paid by Roche on worldwide net sales of Evrysdi. The royalty structure entitles Royalty Pharma to 8% on sales up to $500 million, 11% on sales between $500 million and $1 billion, 14% on sales between $1 billion and $2 billion, and 16% on sales exceeding $2 billion.

Royalty Pharma will begin receiving the increased royalty in the first quarter of 2026, based on Evrysdi product sales recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.