05.08.2019 19:21:00

Royalty Network Announces Three VP Promotions

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royalty Network, one of the top independent publishing companies in the U.S., has announced the promotion of three employees, Renato Olivari, Daniel Abowd, and Lawson Higgins. Renato Olivari has been promoted from Vice President to Sr. Vice President, Daniel Abowd has been promoted from Director of Copyright and New Media to Vice President - General Manager, and Lawson Higgins has been promoted to Vice President - Creative.

In his new role as Sr. Vice President, Mr. Olivari will lead, guide, direct, and evaluate the work of other executive leaders. He will also assist in carrying out the Company's overall vision.

In his new role as VP - General Manager, Mr. Abowd, will work to improve overall business functions.  He will also oversee all day to day business functions, while creating best practices to carry out all policies.

In his role as VP - Creative, Mr. Higgins, will focus on further developing the robust roster of Writers, while leading a Bi-Coastal creative team.

"We could not be more thrilled to have an incredible team that have grown together with our Company.  As The Royalty Network has grown, it's become important to reward our loyal staff while empowering them to lead the direction of the Company," said Frank Liwall, President/CEO of The Royalty Network. "I am very confident in Renato, Danny, and Lawson's abilities.  Combined they've given us more than forty years of service (Renato 20+, Lawson 15+, Danny 6+) and have spearheaded our most expansive growth period."

About The Royalty Network, Inc.

The Royalty Network have been increasing their client roster dramatically from year to year, boasting a perpetually growing catalog of some of the most prolific songwriters, producers and artists across a multitude of genres. This includes a hit parade on albums from the likes of Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Burt Bacharach, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Eminem, and many others, and film, TV, and ad placements such as Target, BMW, Bose, "Hercules", "Creed", XMen", "American Idol", "Dancing With The Stars", and many more.

Media Contact:
212-967-4300
visit http://www.roynet.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12782154

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royalty-network-announces-three-vp-promotions-300896382.html

SOURCE The Royalty Network

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Gold als sicherer Hafen stark gefragt
12:08
Heftiges Sommergewitter
09:56
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Indizes in verschiedenen Währungen
09:10
SMI lässt Kontakt zur 10.000er-Marke abreissen
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
02.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Danone, SAP SE, Carrefour
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:20
Schroders: Infografik: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht Q2 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
SMI beendet Handel weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Krypto-Kritiker Warren Buffett: Was könnte seine Haltung zum Bitcoin umstimmen?
KW 31: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Ascom-Aktie rutscht ab: Gewinnwarnung - Ascom-CEO tritt ab
INTERROLL-Aktie verliert: INTERROLL im Halbjahr mit höherem Umsatz und Marge - Geringere Dynamik erwartet
Skandale und Probleme: Schlechte Phase bei Cannabis-Konzernen wie Canopy Growth, CannTrust & Co.
Warum Franken und Yen kräftig steigen - Euro über 1,11 US-Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Der Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China ist weiter bestimmendes Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag in Rot und auch der DAX musste wieder Abschläge einstecken. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich deutlich tiefer. In Asien ging es am Montag ebenso abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB