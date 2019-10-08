08.10.2019 13:51:00

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Selects Connexient for Indoor GPS

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient, the leader in digital wayfinding for healthcare, is pleased to announce a partnership with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). RVH is rolling our Connexient's indoor mapping and navigation solution to all patients, visitors, and family members in the Spring of 2020.

Connexient's MediNav™ technology provides an interactive wayfinding solution for hospitals. Popular features include: turn-by-turn "blue dot" indoor navigation, seamless transitions from outdoor to indoor and between floors, voice guidance and off-route notifications on routes, searchable directory and directions to all patient services and amenities, and "Meet Me" location sharing between patients and their family members.

RVH, located in Barrie, Ontario, provides safe, high quality care for 450,000 residents across Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka. RVH provides highly specialized services and technology not found anywhere else in the region.

"RVH's advanced technology coupled with its MY CARE philosophy sets it apart from other Canadian hospitals," said Nancy Cunningham, Interim Director, Informatics & Technology Services Department at RVH. "We are excited to work with Connexient to implement their innovative, bluetooth-based indoor positioning and navigation technology."

"RVH's commitment to advanced technology and the patient experience make them an ideal partner for Connexient," said Connexient CEO and co-founder, Mark Green.

About Connexient:

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides indoor mapping, navigation and location-based services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

MediNav™ provides dynamic, turn-by-turn indoor navigation, voice prompts, off-route notifications, visual landmark references and popular features such as MeetMe, Parking Planner, and Find My Car. This experience is similar to what billions of users have come to expect in the outdoor world with Google Maps or Waze, but now patients and visitors have an indoor guide to get them from home to their appointment. With 80+ hospital sites and over 70 million square feet mapped, Connexient is the clear market leader for digital wayfinding in healthcare.

