Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Third Quarter 2022 Results

KPN is pleased to announce its Q3 2022 results.

The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.

Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees

13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

For more information:

KPN Royal Dutch Telecom

Investor Relations

Wilhelminakade 123

3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com