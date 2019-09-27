+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
27.09.2019 19:20:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 27, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

Lowest price
paid

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per
share

Venue

27 September 2019

775,793

 2,413.50 GBp

2,378.50 GBp

 2,398.60 GBp

LSE

27 September 2019

247,951

 2,413.00 GBp

2,377.50 GBp

 2,398.71 GBp

BATS (BXE)

27 September 2019

135,189

 2,413.50 GBp

2,378.50 GBp

 2,398.61 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

27 September 2019

56,070

 27.1150 EUR

26.8000 EUR

 26.9919 EUR

BATS (BXE)

27 September 2019

59,000

 27.1350 EUR

26.8150 EUR

 26.9948 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002630/2019_09_27_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries  
Shell Media Relations  
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550  

Shell Investor Relations 
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996    
United States: + 1 832 337 2034  
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300927004.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

