|
27.09.2019 19:20:00
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 27, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of
Highest price
Lowest price
Volume
Venue
27 September 2019
775,793
2,413.50 GBp
2,378.50 GBp
2,398.60 GBp
LSE
27 September 2019
247,951
2,413.00 GBp
2,377.50 GBp
2,398.71 GBp
BATS (BXE)
27 September 2019
135,189
2,413.50 GBp
2,378.50 GBp
2,398.61 GBp
Chi-X (CXE)
27 September 2019
56,070
27.1150 EUR
26.8000 EUR
26.9919 EUR
BATS (BXE)
27 September 2019
59,000
27.1350 EUR
26.8150 EUR
26.9948 EUR
Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002630/2019_09_27_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300927004.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|40510019
|16.04.2020
|8.70 %
|Eni S.p.A. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|44175906
|03.06.2020
|7.00 %
|BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|33873860
|01.09.2020
|6.71 %
Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Analysen
|20.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Hold
|HSBC
|10.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Hold
|HSBC
|10.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.17
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Hold
|HSBC
|10.09.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.08.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.05.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen rot in den Feierabend
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}