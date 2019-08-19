<
19.08.2019 19:20:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) (the 'Company') announces that on August 19, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of "A" shares purchased

Highest price paid

Lowest price paid

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

19 August 2019

1,147,004

 2,327.50 GBp

2,296.50 GBp

 2,314.46 GBp

LSE

19 August 2019

328,265

 2,327.50 GBp

2,297.50 GBp

 2,314.48 GBp

BATS (BXE)

19 August 2019

236,547

 2,327.50 GBp

2,296.50 GBp

 2,314.49 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

19 August 2019

190,593

 25.4300 EUR

25.1000 EUR

 25.2990 EUR

BATS (BXE)

19 August 2019

90,574

 25.4300 EUR

25.1050 EUR

 25.2974 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962400/2019_08_19_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 3996 
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300903695.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

