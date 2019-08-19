|
19.08.2019 19:20:00
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) (the 'Company') announces that on August 19, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of "A" shares purchased
Highest price paid
Lowest price paid
Volume weighted average price paid per share
Venue
19 August 2019
1,147,004
2,327.50 GBp
2,296.50 GBp
2,314.46 GBp
LSE
19 August 2019
328,265
2,327.50 GBp
2,297.50 GBp
2,314.48 GBp
BATS (BXE)
19 August 2019
236,547
2,327.50 GBp
2,296.50 GBp
2,314.49 GBp
Chi-X (CXE)
19 August 2019
190,593
25.4300 EUR
25.1000 EUR
25.2990 EUR
BATS (BXE)
19 August 2019
90,574
25.4300 EUR
25.1050 EUR
25.2974 EUR
Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962400/2019_08_19_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300903695.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
