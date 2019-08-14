<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2019 19:17:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 14, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of
purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

Lowest price
paid

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per
share

Venue

14 August 2019

1,065,861

 2,398.50 GBp

2,325.00 GBp

 2,353.57 GBp

LSE

14 August 2019

273,382

 2,399.00 GBp

2,325.00 GBp

 2,353.69 GBp

BATS (BXE)

14 August 2019

211,560

 2,398.50 GBp

2,325.00 GBp

 2,353.84 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

14 August 2019

180,199

 25.8750 EUR

25.1800 EUR

 25.4312 EUR

BATS (BXE)

14 August 2019

83,997

 25.8750 EUR

25.1900 EUR

 25.4315 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960756/2019_08_14_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996  
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300901822.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
BP Plc. / British American Tobacco Plc. / Deutsche Telekom AG / Equinor ASA / Imperial Brands PLC / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) 33875054 08.07.2020 8.89 %
BASF SE / Bayer AG / Eni S.p.A. / Equinor ASA / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Siemens AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 33875050 25.06.2020 8.10 %

Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Nachrichten