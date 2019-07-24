+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
24.07.2019 19:20:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 24 July 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid

(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

24 July 2019

1,273,246

2,568.50

2,530.00

2,545.85

LSE

24 July 2019

323,231

2,550.00

2,530.50

2,543.60

BATS (BXE)

24 July 2019

202,165

2,547.50

2,530.00

2,542.87

Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951646/24072019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations 
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
Shell Investor Relations 
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996  
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300890442.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

