<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2019 19:41:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 28 June 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

 

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid

(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

28 June 2019

1,252,428

2,587.50

2,568.00

2,577.28

LSE

28 June 2019

281,755

2,572.50

2,568.00

2,569.63

BATS (BXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930961/28062019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300877981.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
Exxon Mobil Corp. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 43126884 15.10.2020 8.18 %
BP Plc. / Nestlé S.A. / Novartis AG / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Roche AG / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Siemens AG 33875043 10.06.2020 7.71 %
BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 33873700 06.11.2020 7.34 %

Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Analysen

19.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight Barclays Capital
14.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy HSBC
05.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO